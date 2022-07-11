How to see James Webb Space Telescope's first images

If the Hubble Space Telescope is anything to go by, we're in for a treat this week. The James Webb Space Telescope is due to release its very first full-colour images, following its launch in December and a series of calibration images.

Advertisement

Though Hubble's images were stunning, JWST is even more powerful, and so the images it produces should prove to be even better.

After waiting over six months for these first photos to appear, we're all a bit impatient to see what this new telescope has captured. But when are they released, and how can we see them?

When are the JWST's first images released?

NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will hold a press conference on 12 July 2022 at 3pm BST. The images will be released one by one during the press conference, and released on social media and on the space agencies' websites at the same time.

If you're feeling particularly impatient, then you can keep an eye on this countdown timer.

How can I watch the press conference?

The press conference will be live-streamed on NASA Live and ESA Web TV. As well as seeing the images, you'll get to hear from experts who will explain just what makes these images so exciting.

Where can I see the images?

If you'd prefer just to see the images, you can see them on NASA's website as they're released. You can also follow NASA (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) and ESA (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) on social media and they'll pop up in your feed.

Can I download and use the images?

If you want to get involved and share these new images around, you're in luck. The JWST team are offering easy download links and allowed all texts, graphics and images to be used freely as long as you attribute it to NASA and the STScl.

Read more about space: