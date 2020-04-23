Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. Hubble’s greatest discoveries: exoplanet atmospheres
Artist’s impression of the planet Osiris, which lies 150 light-years from Earth © NASA, ESA, and G. Bacon (STScI)

Hubble’s greatest discoveries: exoplanet atmospheres

The Hubble Space Telescope was first to detect the atmosphere of one of these alien worlds.

As of April 2020, there are more than 4,000 known planets orbiting stars other than our Sun. An impressive photo of one of these ‘exoplanets’ has yet to be taken, but the Hubble Space Telescope was first to detect the atmosphere of one of these alien worlds.

Advertisement

HD 209458-b, also known as Osiris, is a planet 150 light-years from Earth. Temperatures reach a scorching 1,100°C as it orbits just 6.4 million kilometres from its parent star. As the orbiting planet moves in front of the star, some of the light passes through the planet’s atmosphere.

This is analysed by a spectrograph, which is an instrument that splits the light into constituent wavelengths, explains Prof David Charbonneau, leader of the team behind the discovery.

Discover more about the Hubble Space Telescope:

“The idea was to gather spectra when the planet was in front of the star and when it moved away. By comparing them, we would search for the appearance of new features when the planet was in transit. This required an extremely stable platform that was free from the absorption effects of our atmosphere. Only Hubble could do it!”

In 2001, the procedure revealed signs of sodium – the first atmospheric element detected on a planet outside of our Solar System.

Advertisement

“This same method has become the standard means to examine exoplanet atmospheres, and Hubble has now gathered similar data on dozens of worlds,” says Charbonneau.

From BBC Sky at Night Magazine:

Authors

Amy Tyndall

Science writer

Tags

subsbanner2

Or get free home delivery on the next 3 issues of BBC Science Focus Magazine, plus save on the shop price & no long-term commitment

BUY NOW

You may like

Artist’s impression of K2-18b, the first potentially habitable super-Earth where water vapour has been detected (ESA/Hubble/M Kornmesser/PA)
Science news

Exoplanets Water vapour discovered in 'potentially habitable' super-Earth's atmosphere

Odd moves provide clues to exomoon’s presence © Dan Durda
Science news

Odd moves provide clues to exomoon’s presence

Artist's view of planets transiting a red dwarf star in the TRAPPIST-1 system © NASA, ESA, and STScI
Space

Earth-sized exoplanets in nearby system ‘rocky’

Planet four times the size of its star discovered © University of Warwick/Mark Garlick/PA
Science news

Exoplanets Planet four times the size of its star discovered

9 of the Hubble Space Telescope’s greatest discoveries © NASA
Space

Hubble at 30 10 of the Hubble Space Telescope’s greatest discoveries

The interior structure of Uranus is illustrated © MIPT Press office
Science news

Extraordinary new compounds could exist in gas giants

Jupiter-like exoplanet orbits its star in only 18 hours © University of Warwick/Mark Garlick/PA
Science news

Jupiter-like exoplanet orbits its star in only 18 hours

How Hubble gave us a new perspective on the planets (These images reveal how much Saturn’s aurorae change in the space of just a few days © NASA)
Space

How Hubble gave us a new perspective on the planets