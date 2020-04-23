Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. Hubble’s greatest discoveries: the cause of gamma-ray bursts

Hubble’s greatest discoveries: the cause of gamma-ray bursts

The Hubble Space Telescope saw the ‘smoking gun’ that revealed the secrets of these enormous cosmic explosions.

GRB 130603B © © NASA, ESA, and Z. Levay (STScI/AURA)
An infrared glow was spotted on 13 June 2013 (left) but had faded by 3 July (right) © NASA, ESA, and Z. Levay (STScI/AURA)

This fuzzy-looking galaxy was home to one of the most energetic events in the Universe: a gamma-ray burst (GRB). These flashes of gamma-ray radiation are an enigma because they’re so rare – a typical galaxy produces only a few every million years. Yet they release as much energy in a few seconds as our Sun does in 10 billion years.

Advertisement

On 3 June 2013, a GRB lasting one-tenth of a second occurred, and was spotted by NASA’s Swift satellite. When the Hubble Space Telescope looked 10 days later, it found an infrared glow where the burst had been. But by 3 July it had faded.

This disappearing glow was the dying embers of another kind of cosmic explosion – a kilonova – believed to be the result of extremely dense stars called ‘neutron stars’ merging. Since the kilonova was found in the same location as the GRB, it was the ‘smoking gun’ revealing that short GRBs could well be caused in the same way.

The kilonova was investigated by Prof Nial Tanvir of Leicester University, who says Hubble played a vital role. “Although Swift discovered this particular short gamma-ray burst, and observations from ground-based telescopes gave us its precise position and distance, Hubble was the only option for seeing the faint kilonova emission.”

Discover more about the Hubble Space Telescope:

Advertisement

From BBC Sky at Night Magazine:

Authors

Amy Tyndall

Science writer

Tags

subsbanner2

Or get free home delivery on the next 3 issues of BBC Science Focus Magazine, plus save on the shop price & no long-term commitment

BUY NOW

You may like

Close-up of proplyds in Orion © C.R. O'Dell/Rice University; NASA
Space

Protoplanetary discs

Have the first dust particles from interstellar space reached Earth? © Getty Images
Space

Have the first dust particles from interstellar space reached Earth?

The blue stream of material is being ejected from a black hole at the centre of the M87 galaxy © NASA
Space

Supermassive black holes

Hubble reveals individual stars in the galaxy M81, including Cepheid variables that were used to determine that the Universe is 13.8 billion years old © NASA, ESA, and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)
Space

The age of the Universe

Hubble allowed scientists to create this 3D map of dark matter – the distance from Earth increases from left to right © NASA, ESA and R. Massey (California Institute of Technology)
Space

Dark matter

Hubble's greatest discoveries: how galaxies evolve © R. Williams (STScI), the Hubble Deep Field Team and NASA
Space

How galaxies evolve

Black holes and dark energy: how Hubble discovered the Universe's darkest secrets © ESA/Hubble, NASA, Rivera-Thorsen et al.
Space

Black holes and dark energy How Hubble discovered the Universe's darkest secrets

NASA telescopes spot faintest galaxy in the Universe © NASA
Space

NASA telescopes spot faintest galaxy in the Universe