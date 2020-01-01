Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. How long does it take to get to the Moon if you drive at 60mph?
If you could drive a car upwards at 60mph, how long would it take to get to the Moon? © Getty Images

How long does it take to get to the Moon if you drive at 60mph?

The only way is up, but you're going to need more than an energy drink if you're going to drive a car on this epic journey into space.

Asked by: Matt B, Glastonbury

Advertisement

Astronomer Fred Hoyle was the first to point out that if you could drive a car upwards at 95km/h (60mph), it would only take about an hour to get into space.

To get to the Moon would take a little longer though, since it’s 400,000km (250,000 miles) away – around 10 times the circumference of the Earth. So it would take as long as driving around the world 10 times – just under six months.

Your only real problem (apart from the lack of air for your lungs and for burning the petrol) would be finding a garage to refuel – and that has a loo!

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Len Fisher

Tags

You may like

Why is the far side of the Moon so heavily cratered? © Getty Images
Space

Why is the far side of the Moon so heavily cratered?

If Neil Armstrong was the first man on the moon, who filmed him walking down the ladder? © Getty Images
Space

If Neil Armstrong was first on the Moon, who filmed him on the ladder?

How does a laser beam measure the distance to the Moon so accurately? © Getty Images
Space

How does a laser beam measure the distance to the Moon so accurately?

Why Is Space Tourism So Expensive? © Getty Images
Space

What makes space tourism so expensive?

What would happen if there were no Moon? © iStock
Space

What would happen if there were no Moon?

How long will the man-made objects on the Moon last? © NASA
Space

How long will the man-made objects on the Moon last?

Why are solar eclipses rarer than lunar eclipses? © Alamy
Space

Why are solar eclipses rarer than lunar eclipses?

What if Earth had two moons? © Getty Images
Space

What if Earth had two moons?