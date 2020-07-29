A history of rocket science

1st Century AD

Hero of Alexandria creates his aeolipile device.

Advertisement

This Greek engineer, who specialises in exotic machinery, makes a metal sphere rotate using a pair of steam-emitting rocket nozzles.

13th Century AD



Although gunpowder has been in use in China for around 200 years, this century sees the first recorded production of gunpowder-powered rockets.

Read more about rocket science:

1903

Russian schoolteacher Konstantin Tsiolkovsky publishes his book Investigating Space With Reaction Devices, defining modern rocket technology.

This is also the year that the Wright Brothers first took a powered flight.

1942

The V-2 rocket-powered weapon (technically an A-4 rocket) is used for the first time to make the first long-range ballistic missile.

Though it causes devastation, the V-2 kick-starts both the US and the USSR’s space programmes.

1957

A modified Russian R-7 rocket carries Sputnik 1, the world’s first artificial satellite, into space.

This tiny satellite begins the space race between the US and the USSR.

Get our daily LUNCHTIME GENIUS newsletter Want to feel a little smarter while you snack on a sandwich? Our daily newsletter arrives just in time for lunch, offering up the day's biggest science news, our latest features, amazing Q&As and insightful interviews. PLUS a free mini-magazine for you to download and keep. Thanks! Look out for your Lunchtime Genius newsletter in your inbox soon. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! By entering your details, you are agreeing to site title terms and conditions. You can unsubscribe at any time.

1969

Apollo 11 takes off on a Saturn V rocket, which is still the largest and most powerful rocket ever built.

Advertisement

It makes history when it takes the first manned mission to land on the Moon.