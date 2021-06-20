Summer solstice 2021: When to see it in the UK

The summer solstice has held an important role in cultures around the world for millennia. Also referred to as midsummer, it’s a day of festivals and celebration. It’s still not safe to gather in large crowds at Stonehenge, but that doesn’t mean we can’t find ways to enjoy the day on our own.

Advertisement

So, whether you’re planning to get up at the crack of dawn to watch the sunrise or have a lie-in and enjoy the long evening, you’ll need to know exactly when the solstice is, what time the Sun will rise and set, and how you can safely take pictures.

We asked all of these questions to Dr Darren Baskill, an astrophotographer and astronomy lecturer at the University of Sussex.

There are plenty of other astronomical wonders you can see in the sky later this year. Check out our full Moon UK and meteor shower UK calendars, and our astronomy for beginners guide.

When is the summer solstice in 2021?

In the northern hemisphere, the summer solstice lands on Monday 21 June 2021.

People in the southern hemisphere have half a year to wait for their longest day: for them, the summer solstice will fall on Tuesday 21 December 2021.

What is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice is the longest day of the year. This happens on the day when the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky.

“The summer solstice occurs for the northern hemisphere when the Earth moves into such a position that its North Pole is pointing in the direction of the Sun, making the Sun high in the sky,” says Baskill.

“At the same time, the South Pole of the Earth is pointing away from the Sun, and so the southern hemisphere have their winter solstice on the same day.”

What time does the Sun rise and set in the UK on the summer solstice?

The exact times of sunrise and sunset will depend on where you are in the UK. Though the British Isles are quite small, they’re big enough to make a sizeable difference to the amount of daylight we’ll get.

“For myself here at the University of Sussex in Brighton, the longest day of the year will last 16 hours and 31 minutes,” says Baskill. “London is 50km to the north, and so the Sun will be above the London horizon for an extra 8 minutes.

“Sheffield will have a minute over 17 hours of daylight on the solstice, Edinburgh will enjoy 17 hours and 36 minutes of having the Sun overhead, while Aberdeen will have the Sun above the horizon for just a few minutes short of 18 hours!”

If you’re in London, you’ll be able to see the sunrise at 04:43am, and the sunset at 9:21pm, and the Sun will rise over Edinburgh at 04:26am and set at 10:02pm.

Counterintuitively, even though 21 June is the longest day of the year, it’s not the day with the earliest sunrise, says Baskill. “The earliest sunrise actually occurs 4 days earlier, and the latest sunset occurs 3 days later,” he says. “This slight difference is caused by the Earth orbiting the Sun not in a circle, but in a slight ellipse.”

Can I photograph the sunrise on the summer solstice?

Okay, the weather forecast for the UK isn’t fantastic. But there’s a chance that it might be clear where you are – and in that case, what better day of the year to try to capture the majestic sunrise?

However, Baskill suggests not trying to take a photo of the Sun itself.

“Looking at the Sun rise can be dangerous, because the Sun is so bright – it could damage your eyes or your camera,” he says. “But just before the Sun rises in the east, you can see the shadow of the Earth set in the west, revealing a beautiful pink glow that is known as the Belt of Venus.

Advertisement

“So I’d suggest that it’s actually best to look away from the Sun to photograph the colourful Belt of Venus in the opposite direction, rather than the sunrise itself.”