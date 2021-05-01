Here’s a question for you: what’s the tallest mountain on Earth? Although most people might say Nepal’s Mount Everest, you could also answer Mauna Kea or Mauna Loa in Hawaii. With 4.2km of their heights submerged underwater, these twin volcanoes actually measure a whole 10.2km top-to-bottom – taller than Mount Everest’s 4.6km.
But here’s the thing: all of these mountains are tiny compared to the rest of the Solar System. In fact, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa don’t even make it into the top 10 tallest mountains in the Solar System (measured from base to highest point). Instead, that list looks like this:
10. Euboea Montes
Location: Io, Moon of Jupiter
Height: 10km
9. Oberon peak
Location: Oberon, Moon of Uranus
Height:11km
8. Ionian Mon
Location: Io, Moon of Jupiter
Height: 12.7km
7. Pavonis Mons
Location: Mars
Height: 14km
6. Elysium Mons
Location: Mars
Height: 14.1km
5. Arsia Mons
Location: Mars
Height: 17.7km
4 Boösaule Mons
Location: Io, Moon of Jupiter
Height: 17.2km – 17.8km
3. Ascraeus Mons
Location: Mars
Height: 18.km
2. Rheasilvia peak
Location: Vesta astreroid
Height: 20-25km (potentially making this the Solar System’s number one tallest mountain)
1. Olympus Mons
Location: Mars
Height: 21km