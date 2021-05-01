Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. Top 10: Tallest mountains in the Solar System
Top 10 mountains in the Solar System © Getty

Top 10: Tallest mountains in the Solar System

Spoiler: this list does not feature a single mountain from planet Earth.

Published:

Here’s a question for you: what’s the tallest mountain on Earth? Although most people might say Nepal’s Mount Everest, you could also answer Mauna Kea or Mauna Loa in Hawaii. With 4.2km of their heights submerged underwater, these twin volcanoes actually measure a whole 10.2km top-to-bottom – taller than Mount Everest’s 4.6km.

Advertisement

But here’s the thing: all of these mountains are tiny compared to the rest of the Solar System. In fact, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa don’t even make it into the top 10 tallest mountains in the Solar System (measured from base to highest point). Instead, that list looks like this:

10. Euboea Montes

Illustration of Io orbiting Jupiter © Getty
Illustration of Io orbiting Jupiter © Getty

Location: Io, Moon of Jupiter

Height: 10km

9. Oberon peak

Location: Oberon, Moon of Uranus

Height:11km

8. Ionian Mon

Location: Io, Moon of Jupiter

Height: 12.7km

7. Pavonis Mons

Location: Mars

Height: 14km

6. Elysium Mons

Location: Mars

Height: 14.1km

5. Arsia Mons

Location: Mars

Height: 17.7km

4 Boösaule Mons

Location: Io, Moon of Jupiter

Height: 17.2km – 17.8km

3. Ascraeus Mons 

Location: Mars

Height: 18.km

2. Rheasilvia peak

vesta asteroid © Getty
An illustration of the vesta asteroid as it passes past Mars © Getty

Location: Vesta astreroid

Height: 20-25km (potentially making this the Solar System’s number one tallest mountain)

1. Olympus Mons

Olympus Mon © Getty
An illustration of Olympus Mons © Getty

Location: Mars

Advertisement

Height: 21km

Authors

Thomas Ling

Thomas Ling

Social networks

Staff Writer, BBC Science Focus

Tags

Spring21_NL_940x530_ScienceFocus
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 6 for £9.99*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Thumb_watsel_1_face_ots
Everyday science

Mars selfies, Pink Moons and a robot servant: The best images in science this month

Self-driving cars coming to a slow lane near you, Government announces © Getty Images
Science news

Self-driving cars coming to a slow lane near you, Government announces

Science for kids: Make your own plant pot © Heidi Griffiths
Nature

Science for kids: How to make a recycled plant pot in 7 easy steps

Dr Michael Mosley's 7 best science-backed tips to improve your health © Getty Images
Everyday science

Dr Michael Mosley’s 7 best science-backed tips to improve your health

Pink Supermoon 2021 © Getty
Space

How to see the Pink supermoon 2021 tonight

Malaria vaccine made by team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab is 77% effective © Getty Images
Science news

New vaccine is 77% effective against Africa’s biggest killer – malaria

This comet 67P outburst was caused by a cliff collapse © ESA/Rosetta/NavCam
Space

The great debate about whether Rosetta rock 67P is breaking apart

How do they make spacesuits airtight? © NASA
Space

How do they make spacesuits airtight?