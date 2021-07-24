The Universe has an average colour – and it’s called cosmic latte

In a 2002 study, astronomers found that the light coming from galaxies (and the stars within them) – alongside all the visible clouds of gas and dust in the Universe – when averaged, would produce an ivory colour very close to white. They named this colour ‘cosmic latte’.

The ‘beigeness’ of the Universe is because there are slightly more regions that produce red, yellow and green light than those that produce blue. Averaged over the entire sky, however, this beige colour is diluted and appears almost, but not entirely, black.

Asked by: Lola Myers, Cardiff

