Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. The Universe has an average colour – and it’s called cosmic latte
The Universe has an average colour – and it’s called cosmic latte © Getty Images

The Universe has an average colour – and it’s called cosmic latte

Astrophysicist Dr Alastair Gunn explains how scientists calculated the Universe’s average hue – and what it looks like.

Published:

In a 2002 study, astronomers found that the light coming from galaxies (and the stars within them) – alongside all the visible clouds of gas and dust in the Universe – when averaged, would produce an ivory colour very close to white. They named this colour ‘cosmic latte’.

Advertisement
The Universe has an average colour – and it’s called cosmic latte

The ‘beigeness’ of the Universe is because there are slightly more regions that produce red, yellow and green light than those that produce blue. Averaged over the entire sky, however, this beige colour is diluted and appears almost, but not entirely, black.

Read more:

Asked by: Lola Myers, Cardiff

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Authors

Alastair Gunn

Dr Alastair Gunn

Social networks

 

Tags

SS21_Brandsite_720x480Sidebar_Focus
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 3 issues for £5*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW