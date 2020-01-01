Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. What’s the tallest mountain in the Solar System?
What’s the tallest mountain in the Solar System? © Getty Images

What’s the tallest mountain in the Solar System?

Asked by: Jimmy Phillips, Bristol

Olympus Mons, an extinct volcano on Mars, is often quoted as the highest mountain in the Solar System, at a height of 21.9km (two and a half times the height of Everest). However, the mountain peak in the centre of the Rheasilvia crater on the asteroid Vesta, at about 22.5km, appears to be marginally taller. We don’t know for sure because of difficulties in defining the mountains’ ‘base’ heights, and uncertainties in measurements.

Advertisement

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Alastair Gunn

Dr Alastair Gunn

Social networks

 

Tags

940x530subsbanner

Or get free home delivery on the next 3 issues of BBC Science Focus Magazine, plus save on the shop price & no long-term commitment

BUY NOW

You may like

How long does it take the Sun to orbit the galaxy? © Getty Images
Space

How long does it take the Sun to orbit the galaxy?

How large was the telescope that first detected an exoplanet? © Getty Images
Space

How large was the telescope that first detected an exoplanet?

What is the Interplanetary Superhighway? © NASA
Space

What is the Interplanetary Superhighway?

How much closer to the Sun could Earth’s orbit get and still be habitable?
Space

How much closer to the Sun could Earth’s orbit get and still be habitable?

What is the most reflective body in the Solar System? © Getty Images
Space

What is the most reflective body in the Solar System?

Why do planets orbit in the same direction? © Getty Images
Space

Why do planets orbit in the same direction?

From left to right: Galileo, Juno (Roman goddess) and Jupiter (Roman god) are embodied in Lego on the Juno spacecraft
Space

What is the weirdest thing sent to space?

Why doesn’t Europa have any impact craters?
Space

Why doesn’t Europa have any impact craters?