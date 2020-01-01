Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. Why are celestial objects named after Greek and Roman deities?
Why are celestial objects named after Greek and Roman deities? © Getty Images

Why are celestial objects named after Greek and Roman deities?

Asked by: Jay Collins, Stroud

The planets from Mercury to Saturn are all visible with the naked eye, and so have been known since antiquity. These were all named by the Ancient Greeks, and we have kept those names, or their Roman versions.

Advertisement

Uranus is also visible without a telescope, but it moves so slowly across the sky that it was mistaken for a star until William Herschel proved it was a planet in 1781. He initially planned to name it Georgium Sidus (George’s Star) after King George III, but this was unpopular outside Britain, and astronomers eventually settled on Uranus (the Greek god of the sky) to stick with the mythological theme.

Nowadays, the International Astronomical Union decides on the naming rules, but they aren’t all Greek or Roman. Dwarf planets Haumea and Makemake are Polynesian deities, for example.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

You may like

Could we live on airships in the atmosphere of Venus? © Dan Bright
Space

Could we live on airships in the atmosphere of Venus?

Could two planets share the same orbit without colliding? © Getty Images
Space

Could two planets share the same orbit without colliding?

Levitating particles could reveal how planets form © Melody Lim
Science news

Levitating particles could reveal how planets form

Does stirring a cup of tea make it cool quicker? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Does stirring a cup of tea make it cool quicker?

Why do champagne bubbles rise from the bottom of a glass? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why do champagne bubbles rise from the bottom of a glass?

Why does a ‘tree of ice’ form in my bottle of lager after I take it from the freezer? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does a ‘tree of ice’ form in my bottle of lager after I take it from the freezer?

Why don't birds get electrocuted while perching on power lines? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why don’t birds get electrocuted while perching on power lines?

Why is the Earth’s axis tilted? © iStock
Space

Why is the Earth’s axis tilted?