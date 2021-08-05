Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Is there really a noise that makes you poop yourself?
Is there really a sound that makes you poop yourself? © Getty Images

Is there really a noise that makes you poop yourself?

The science behind the infamous ‘brown note’.

Published:

The enduring legend of the ‘brown note’ – a sound frequency so low that its resonance through the human body causes spontaneous, uncontrollable pooping – is thankfully no more than a legend. The origin of this hilarious, if unsettling, myth appears to be a spoof article published in 1974, which described a giant horn that apparently gave the entire audience diarrhoea with a rendition of the national anthem at its unveiling in 1850.

Advertisement

However, scientists have tested the effects of different sound frequencies on the human body and found no evidence for the infamous brown note.

Read more:

Asked by: Nabil Bendrimia, London

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Authors

Dr-Claire-Asher

Dr Claire Asher

 

Tags

SS21_Brandsite_720x480Sidebar_Focus
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 3 issues for £5*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW