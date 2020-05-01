Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Can you cure your hiccups by drinking from the wrong side of a glass?
Can you cure your hiccups by drinking from the wrong side of a glass? © Daniel Bright

Can you cure your hiccups by drinking from the wrong side of a glass?

Ahh the good old ‘drink water from the wrong side of the glass’ technique…but do traditional remedies actually work?

Hiccups are involuntary contractions of the diaphragm. These contractions cause a sudden inrush of air, slamming shut the leaf-shaped flap of cartilage in your throat known as the ‘epiglottis’ (this is what causes the ‘hic’ sound).

Advertisement

The documented cures for hiccups generally fall into three categories – raising the level of CO2 in your bloodstream (holding your breath), stimulating the vagus nerve (sticking your finger in your ear – or anus!), and distraction (a sudden fright). The technique of drinking from the wrong side of the glass may be a combination of the last two: it requires you to concentrate on the task, and cold drinks stimulate the vagus nerve through the stomach wall. If you drink a large glass without stopping, you may even interrupt your breathing for long enough to affect your blood CO2
levels too.

However, none of the folk cures for hiccups have good scientific research to back them up, and scientists don’t understand the mechanisms that might be at work. Most studies are anecdotal reports of cures for patients with persistent bouts of ‘intractable hiccups’ that have gone on for months or even years, and it’s possible that these have a different underlying cause. For more ordinary episodes of hiccups, there seems to be a large placebo effect at work – so as long as you believe in the cure, it will probably work.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

Save 40% on an annual subscription
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Do heat patches really help with muscle pain? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Do heat patches really help with muscle pain?

Why are some people so hairy? © iStock
The Human Body

Why are some people so hairy?

Are toeprints unique, like fingerprints? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Are toeprints unique, like fingerprints?

Can you learn to like spicy food? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Can you learn to like spicy food?

What causes antibiotic resistance? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What causes antibiotic resistance?

Why can’t we remember early life?
The Human Body

Why can’t we remember early life?

What is the physiological difference between a good singer and a bad singer? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What is the physiological difference between a good and a bad singer?

Could we see brain scanners used in criminal cases? © Getty Images see brain scanners used in criminal cases? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Could we see brain scanners used in criminal cases?