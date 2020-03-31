Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Corrupted Blood: what the virus that took down World of Warcraft can tell us about coronavirus

Corrupted Blood: what the virus that took down World of Warcraft can tell us about coronavirus

In 2005, a virus broke out in World of Warcraft. Surprisingly, there's a lot this can teach us about human behaviour.

It was late in the afternoon when Eric and his buddies set out on an adventure to a new part of town. It was sunny and the birds were singing, as they always did. And it was here, in this tranquil little corner of the adventurers’ brave new world that they caught the bug that would take down a civilisation.

Advertisement

Eric first realised something was up when his buddy Zelden started spewing blood from his eyes. “Holy crap!” he thought to himself, before tapping out a healing spell on his keyboard, and throwing it across the screen. It landed on target and the bleeding subsided, but Zelden had taken damage. And so had the gang.

Anyone within Zelden’s bleeding distance was touched by Corrupted Blood, the pandemic that destroyed all life in the towns of the online game World Of Warcraft. The disease was meant to only last for a short time and be restricted to a certain region of the game.

Read more about the spread of virus:

But due to an oversight, the programmers didn’t realise that non-player characters and pets were capable of spreading the infection. It become a pandemic, affecting a number of the World Of Warcraft servers.

It was 2005, and virtual worlds researchers like me were transfixed by what human behaviour we might observe in these digital social Petri dishes. There had been conferences about player-created governments and justice systems, economics and social contagions.

But until Corrupted Blood was accidentally let loose, we hadn’t witnessed something like this unfold in the wild. And epidemiologist Eric Lofgren got caught right in the middle of it.

© Scott Balmer
© Scott Balmer

The result of his serendipitous fieldwork was several papers published in highly respected infectious disease and epidemiology journals. He and his colleagues described the things that people did which they had been unable to predict.

There were the healers who chose to put their (virtual) lives at risk on the frontline of the (virtually) deadly pandemic; the rumour mills that shut down the economic and transport systems; the people who broke quarantine; characters who hid in the wilderness.

“Travel bans don’t work,” Eric told me recently. People have to go to work. They want to see family. They don’t believe health officials. And some people like to be agents of chaos, spreading the disease “for the lolz” – or for ransom.

Read more from Aleks Krotoski:

This isn’t just information he’s picked up from observing a virtual pandemic; these are things learnt from the evolution of real-world pandemics. And yet, the virtual world provided an interesting place to watch human behaviour that reflects what may happen with something like COVID-19. However, he is the first to point out the differences – mostly it comes down to “it’s a game”.

Yet that’s not what digital designers believe. There’s a lot of thinking in Silicon Valley about how our online and offline Venn diagrams overlap.

Advertisement

Technology, they believe, can be a window into our subconscious. But we cannot create facsimiles of the complexity of natural human social systems. Corrupted Blood was an unpredictable incident due to human error. What might bring down civilisation isn’t a bug in the system; it’s the belief we can fix the system and the humans within it.

Authors

Aleks Krotoski © Kate Copeland

Aleks Krotoski

Social networks

 

Aleks is a social psychologist, broadcaster and journalist. She presents the BBC Radio 4 show Digital Humans

Tags

Sidebar
Get free home delivery on the next 3 issues of BBC Science Focus Magazine, plus save on the shop price & no long-term commitment
BUY NOW

You may like

The Human Body

Gaming = Good World Of Warcraft and similar online games can offer a lifeline to disabled people

Aleks Krotoski
Aleks Krotoski
Coronavirus: how are scientists developing a vaccine? © University of Plymouth/PA
Science news

How are scientists developing a coronavirus vaccine?

Coronavirus: is it a cause for panic? © Getty Images
Science news

Reality Check Is coronavirus a cause for panic?

Coronavirus: UK patients to test existing drugs as COVID-19 treatments © Jonathan Brady/PA
Science news

Coronavirus UK patients test existing drugs against COVID-19

Coronavirus: can herd immunity protect us from COVID-19? © Getty Images
Science news

Reality Check Can herd immunity protect us from COVID-19?

Gaming addiction a symptom of mental health problems, not a cause © Joe Giddens/PA
Science news

Gaming addiction a symptom of mental health problems, not a cause

Coronavirus: is it a cause for panic? © Getty Images
Science news

Coronavirus breakthrough Scientists grow virus in laboratory

Coronavirus: Is hand-washing really the best thing we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19? © Getty Images
Science news

COVID-19 Is hand-washing really the best thing we can do to stop the spread of coronavirus?