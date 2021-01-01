Could we survive on beer alone?

It is not possible to survive indefinitely on beer alone. The drink contains water and sugar, along with some vitamins and minerals, but is deficient in other nutrients needed for the body to function properly, including protein, fat and thiamine (vitamin B1). It contains little or no vitamin C. With an average pint of beer containing around 240 calories, you would need at least eight pints per day to fuel the body. Over time, the high volume of alcohol would harm your liver and kidneys. Alcohol is a diuretic, so dehydration could also be an issue.

