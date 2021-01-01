Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Could we survive on beer alone?
Beer ‘tastes better’ with music © iStock

Could we survive on beer alone?

Asked by: Cassandra Sturgeon Delia

It is not possible to survive indefinitely on beer alone. The drink contains water and sugar, along with some vitamins and minerals, but is deficient in other nutrients needed for the body to function properly, including protein, fat and thiamine (vitamin B1). It contains little or no vitamin C. With an average pint of beer containing around 240 calories, you would need at least eight pints per day to fuel the body. Over time, the high volume of alcohol would harm your liver and kidneys. Alcohol is a diuretic, so dehydration could also be an issue.

Advertisement

Read more: 

Advertisement

Authors

Emma Davies

Tags

BBC ScienceFocus359-940x530px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get two issues free*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

How long does meat sit in your gut? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What would happen if a person just ate meat and nothing else?

What causes middle age spread? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What causes middle age spread?

Why do you get hungry when you're drunk? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why do you get hungry when you’re drunk?

How long should I wait after drinking four pints before driving? © iStock
The Human Body

How long should I wait after drinking four pints before driving?

Is there any truth in the blood type diet? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Is there any truth in the blood type diet?

Is fasting good for you? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Is fasting good for you?

On a desert island, would it be better to drink wine or go thirsty? © Getty Images
The Human Body

On a desert island, would it be better to drink wine or go thirsty?

What happens to your body after eating Christmas dinner? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What happens to your body after eating Christmas dinner?