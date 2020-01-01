Accessibility Links

  2. The Human Body
  3. Do the benefits of exercise wear off as your body gets used to it?
Do the benefits of exercise wear off as your body gets used to it? © Getty Images

Do the benefits of exercise wear off as your body gets used to it?

Asked by: Tim Harrison, via email

The benefits definitely diminish, but not because you get used to the exercise – it’s because your fitness level gets closer to the optimal level. Your strength and endurance can’t increase indefinitely, for a variety of biological limits. Your muscles have a maximum size that is strongly affected by genetics, and the same is true of the strength of your tendons and the oxygen-carrying capacity of your lungs.

Sustained exercise at high levels (such as running more than 48 kilometres per week) has actually been shown to have a negative impact on your long-term health, causing permanent damage to the muscle fibres and nerves in the heart. A 2013 study of over 52,000 cross-country skiers found that those who had completed the most races had the highest chance of suffering heart rhythm problems.

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

 

