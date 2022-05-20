Do we fart more as we get older?

There is limited evidence that we fart more as we age.

Some people think that as people get older, they produce less digestive enzymes, like lactase which breaks down lactose in dairy products, and this causes more gas to be produced. Others have theorised that decreased muscle mass and tone as we age, as well as reduced physical activity, leads to slower digestion times and more gas build up.

Sometimes older people might be on certain medications that increase flatulence, and others have speculated that swallowing more air due to loose fitting dentures or difficulty eating might contribute too.

Asked by: Michael McNamara

