Do we fart more as we get older?
Eat. Sleep. Fart. Repeat.
There is limited evidence that we fart more as we age.
Some people think that as people get older, they produce less digestive enzymes, like lactase which breaks down lactose in dairy products, and this causes more gas to be produced. Others have theorised that decreased muscle mass and tone as we age, as well as reduced physical activity, leads to slower digestion times and more gas build up.
Sometimes older people might be on certain medications that increase flatulence, and others have speculated that swallowing more air due to loose fitting dentures or difficulty eating might contribute too.
Read more:
- Why do I fart so much? The science you never knew you wanted to know about flatulence
- What happens in my body when I burp?
- What happens in my body when I vomit?
- Why can you pee without pooing, but you can’t poo without peeing?
Asked by: Michael McNamara
To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)
Authors
Dr Nish Manek is a GP in London. She completed her medical degree at Imperial College and was runner-up in the University of London Gold Medal. Manek has also developed teaching courses for Oxford Medical School, and has penned articles for The Guardian and Pulse magazine.
Subscription offer
Subscribe and save 50% on the shop price. Pay just £16.50 every 6 issues by Direct Debit. Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.