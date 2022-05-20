Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
Do we fart more as we get older? © Getty Images
© Getty Images

Do we fart more as we get older?

By
Published: 20th May, 2022 at 18:00
Eat. Sleep. Fart. Repeat.

There is limited evidence that we fart more as we age.

Some people think that as people get older, they produce less digestive enzymes, like lactase which breaks down lactose in dairy products, and this causes more gas to be produced. Others have theorised that decreased muscle mass and tone as we age, as well as reduced physical activity, leads to slower digestion times and more gas build up.

Sometimes older people might be on certain medications that increase flatulence, and others have speculated that swallowing more air due to loose fitting dentures or difficulty eating might contribute too.

Read more:

Asked by: Michael McNamara

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)

Authors

Dr Nish Manek

Dr Nish Manek is a GP in London. She completed her medical degree at Imperial College and was runner-up in the University of London Gold Medal. Manek has also developed teaching courses for Oxford Medical School, and has penned articles for The Guardian and Pulse magazine.

