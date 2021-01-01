Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Does cracking your knuckles cause arthritis?
Does cracking your knuckles cause arthritis? © Dan Bright

Does cracking your knuckles cause arthritis?

It may feel finger-clicking great, but is there any harm in the habit?

Our joints contain synovial fluid, a sac of liquid which acts as a lubricant, protecting bones from grinding against each other. When someone cracks their knuckles, they increase the space in the joint, causing bubbles of gas (think oxygen, nitrogen and carbon dioxide) to form in the fluid. It’s the popping
of these bubbles that make the cracking noise.

Advertisement

While it may sound worrying, there isn’t actually much evidence to suggest this is dangerous – or increases the risk of getting arthritis. The most important risk factors for developing arthritis are family history, age, gender, joint injury, and lifestyle elements such as smoking and obesity.

It is true that people with arthritis sometimes find their joints crack, but this is because their cartilage has already been damaged. Cracking isn’t usually the most common symptom of arthritis, either.

Although there are isolated reports of self-injury caused from cracking knuckles, such as sprained ligaments, these are very rare. You’re much more likely to harm yourself by cracking joints in your spine and neck, which are surrounded by important blood vessels.

All in all, if you want to stop someone cracking their knuckles, you need to give a better excuse than worrying about their arthritis odds.

Asked by: Katy Wilkins, Aberdeen

Read more:

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Authors

Dr Nisha Manek

Tags

Spring21_NL_940x530_ScienceFocus
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 6 for £9.99*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

What causes antibiotic resistance? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What causes antibiotic resistance?

When I'm ill, should I just let my fever burn itself out? © Getty
The Human Body

When I’m ill, should I just let my fever burn itself out?

Are yellow teeth stronger? ©iStock
The Human Body

Are yellow teeth stronger?

Does holding your breath make you stronger? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Does holding your breath make you stronger?

Could a human live on water and supplement tablets? © iStock
The Human Body

Could a human live on water and supplement tablets?

Can germs survive on a bar of soap? © iStock
The Human Body

Can germs survive on a bar of soap?

Can your tonsils grow back? © iStock
The Human Body

Can your tonsils grow back?

What causes eczema? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What causes eczema?