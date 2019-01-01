Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. How do smelling salts work?
How do smelling salts work? © Alamy

How do smelling salts work?

Asked by: Terry Jenkins, London

An incredibly pungent mix of ammonia, water and ethanol, smelling salts have been used since Roman times to revive people who have fainted. They’re also used in some sports in an attempt to boost performance: many American football players believe they’re an effective stimulant.

Advertisement

But a review published in the British Journal Of Sports Medicine in 2006 concluded that smelling salts work because the fumes irritate the membranes in the nose and lungs, triggering a sharp intake of breath – but there is no lasting benefit.

Read more:

Advertisement

Tags

You may like

Why are certain fragrances considered masculine or feminine? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why are certain fragrances considered masculine or feminine?

Do heat patches really help with muscle pain? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Do heat patches really help with muscle pain?

Why are some people so hairy? © iStock
The Human Body

Why are some people so hairy?

Are toeprints unique, like fingerprints? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Are toeprints unique, like fingerprints?

Can you learn to like spicy food? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Can you learn to like spicy food?

What causes antibiotic resistance? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What causes antibiotic resistance?

Why is yawning contagious? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why is yawning contagious?

What percentage of my body is the same as five years ago? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What percentage of my body is the same as five years ago?