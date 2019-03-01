Accessibility Links

  2. The Human Body
  3. How long can a human go without peeing?
How long can a human go without peeing? © iStock

How long can a human go without peeing?

When nature calls, it's generally a good idea to obey when convenient, but by knowing your bladder means you could go longer than you think without a wee.

Asked by: Ben Warwick, Poole

The bladder holds 400-600ml of urine. Normal urine production is around 1.5 litres every 24 hours, so that would give you nine or 10 hours to completely fill up.

However you can drop to as little as 400ml of urine production a day for short periods without suffering harmful consequences. This could conceivably give you as long as 36 hours between trips to the loo.

Read more:

