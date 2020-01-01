Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. If a non-smoker was to wear nicotine patches, would they become addicted to nicotine?
If a non-smoker was to wear nicotine patches, would they become addicted to nicotine? © Dan Bright

If a non-smoker was to wear nicotine patches, would they become addicted to nicotine?

Asked by: Martin Cox, New Milton

It’s possible, but patches are likely to be less addictive than cigarettes. You inhale about 1mg of nicotine from each cigarette. Daily nicotine patch doses vary from 5mg to 25mg, so a nicotine patch can give the same amount of nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.

Advertisement

However, cigarette smoke is absorbed through the lungs much faster than the steady dose delivered through a skin patch. The sudden spike of nicotine from smoking, followed by the corresponding low, is part of what creates the addiction in the brain.

Patches also don’t come with the social rituals associated with cigarette smoking. A small number of people have reported feelings of dependency from nicotine replacement mouth sprays and gum, however, so using any nicotine replacement products, except as a way to quit smoking, isn’t recommended.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

You may like

Do heat patches really help with muscle pain? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Do heat patches really help with muscle pain?

Why are some people so hairy? © iStock
The Human Body

Why are some people so hairy?

Are toeprints unique, like fingerprints? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Are toeprints unique, like fingerprints?

Can you learn to like spicy food? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Can you learn to like spicy food?

What causes antibiotic resistance? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What causes antibiotic resistance?

Why can’t we remember early life?
The Human Body

Why can’t we remember early life?

What is the physiological difference between a good singer and a bad singer? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What is the physiological difference between a good and a bad singer?

Could we see brain scanners used in criminal cases? © Getty Images see brain scanners used in criminal cases? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Could we see brain scanners used in criminal cases?