Is it bad to wear socks in bed?

No – in fact, it may give you a better night’s sleep. A 2007 study at the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience found that people who wore socks in bed fell asleep faster than those without.
The reason is that warming your feet tricks your body into thinking it’s too hot, and so it increases blood flow to the skin. This causes your core temperature to drop slightly, and a reduced core temperature is one of the signals that tell the brain to prepare for sleep.
It’s a good idea to wear a different pair from your daytime socks, though, just to keep things feeling fresh.
