Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Is swallowing your own phlegm harmful?
Is swallowing your own phlegm harmful? © Getty Images

Is swallowing your own phlegm harmful?

Are you sure you have the guts to find out?

Asked by: Richard Williams, Burntwood

Advertisement

Phlegm is the mucous secretion of the respiratory passages. The cilia cells that line these passages are continually driving the phlegm upward to the throat, where it triggers the swallow reflex so that dust and other foreign bodies can be removed from the lungs.

When you are healthy, your phlegm is thin and clear and despite swallowing about 1.5 litres every day, you hardly notice. If you have a cold or other respiratory infection, or you are a heavy smoker, your phlegm may be thicker and darker coloured. This is caused by trapped particles, bacteria, viruses, white blood cells and antibodies.

As unappetising as this cocktail may sound, there isn’t really very much more harm that can come to you from swallowing it. Any pathogens have just come from your lungs where they already had almost direct access to your bloodstream. In your stomach they will be destroyed by powerful acids and enzymes and isolated from your body by the thick mucus layer on the stomach wall.

Read more:

Advertisement

Tags

You may like

Why did sleep evolve © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why did sleep evolve?

Why do we have nightmares when we have a fever? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why do we have nightmares when we have a fever?

Do heat patches really help with muscle pain? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Do heat patches really help with muscle pain?

Is vaping safe? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Is vaping safe?

Why are some people so hairy? © iStock
The Human Body

Why are some people so hairy?

Why do I see stars when I push my eyes? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why do I see stars when I push my eyes?

What makes us wake up with a start? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What makes us wake up with a ‘start’?

Are toeprints unique, like fingerprints? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Are toeprints unique, like fingerprints?