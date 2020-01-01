Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Is there any hope of curing diabetes?
Is there any hope of curing diabetes? © Getty Images

Is there any hope of curing diabetes?

Asked by: Billy Wilson, Deal, Kent

Diabetes is actually several medical conditions with one thing in common: they all lead to unhealthy levels of glucose in the blood. While the human body needs quick access to sugar for energy, excessive levels increase the risk of premature death from heart disease, stroke and kidney failure.

Advertisement

Normally, blood sugar levels are controlled by the pancreas through the release of insulin, a hormone that helps cells absorb blood sugar. But this can go wrong in several ways, reflected in the different forms of diabetes.

In the UK, around 10 per cent of cases are so-called ‘type 1’ diabetes, caused by loss of the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. For unknown reasons, these cells are attacked by the body’s immune system, so patients need regular doses of insulin, usually by injection. But the most common type, at around 90 per cent, is ‘type 2’ diabetes, where cells no longer fully respond to insulin. This ‘insulin resistance’ leaves excess sugar in the blood, triggering demand for yet more insulin, leading to damage to the pancreas. Type 2 diabetes is often linked to diets rich in carbs and sugar, and sedentary lifestyles.

While there’s no cure for either type, patients with severe type 1 can be offered a pancreas transplant, which typically works for around five years. There are also cases of patients becoming disease-free for a while, with their pancreas mysteriously regaining its ability to produce insulin. Whether this can be triggered by drugs is currently a focus of research.

Intriguingly, a 2018 study at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, US, found that verapamil, a drug used to control blood pressure, can help type 1 diabetics maintain insulin production, but the research is still at an early stage. For those with type 2 diabetes, changing to a healthier diet, losing weight and taking more exercise can often prove effective in controlling symptoms.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

robert matthews

Robert Matthews

Science writer

Robert is a science writer and visiting professor of science at Aston University. He likes maths, West End musicals and hamsters.

Tags

940x530subsbanner

Or get free home delivery on the next 3 issues of BBC Science Focus Magazine, plus save on the shop price & no long-term commitment

BUY NOW

You may like

What causes antibiotic resistance? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What causes antibiotic resistance?

When I'm ill, should I just let my fever burn itself out? © Getty
The Human Body

When I’m ill, should I just let my fever burn itself out?

Are yellow teeth stronger? ©iStock
The Human Body

Are yellow teeth stronger?

Does holding your breath make you stronger? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Does holding your breath make you stronger?

Could a human live on water and supplement tablets? © iStock
The Human Body

Could a human live on water and supplement tablets?

Can germs survive on a bar of soap? © iStock
The Human Body

Can germs survive on a bar of soap?

Can your tonsils grow back? © iStock
The Human Body

Can your tonsils grow back?

What causes eczema? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What causes eczema?