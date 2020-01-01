Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. How do laxatives work?
How do laxatives work? © Dan Bright

How do laxatives work?

Sounds like someone needs some roughage.

There are four main types of laxative, so it depends which one you take. ‘Bulk-forming’ laxatives (e.g. methylcellulose or ispaghula husk) are usually the first to be recommended. These contain fibre, which absorbs water and makes the poo larger. This stretches the bowel wall, which stimulates it to contract and move the poo along. The increased water content also makes the poo softer, so it’s easier to pass.

Advertisement

If that doesn’t work, you might try an ‘osmotic’ laxative (e.g. lactulose or polyethylene glycol), which work via the process of osmosis, where water moves from a high water concentration to a low one. These laxatives contain molecules such as sugars and salts that lower the water concentration in the bowel, causing water to enter and soften the poo. There are also ‘poo-softening’ laxatives (e.g. arachis oil, docusate sodium), which work by reducing the poo’s surface tension so that more water can seep in.

Finally, if you’re still constipated, you might need a ‘stimulant’ laxative (e.g. senna, bisacodyl). These work directly on the nerves that control the muscles in the bowel wall, causing the bowel to contract. These laxatives work faster than the others – within about 6 to 12 hours.

Talk to your pharmacist (or GP) if a certain type of laxative isn’t working for you, and hopefully one of them will do the trick!

Read more:

Advertisement

Tags

357-600x500
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 52% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

What causes antibiotic resistance? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What causes antibiotic resistance?

When I'm ill, should I just let my fever burn itself out? © Getty
The Human Body

When I’m ill, should I just let my fever burn itself out?

Are yellow teeth stronger? ©iStock
The Human Body

Are yellow teeth stronger?

Does holding your breath make you stronger? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Does holding your breath make you stronger?

Could a human live on water and supplement tablets? © iStock
The Human Body

Could a human live on water and supplement tablets?

Can germs survive on a bar of soap? © iStock
The Human Body

Can germs survive on a bar of soap?

Can your tonsils grow back? © iStock
The Human Body

Can your tonsils grow back?

What causes eczema? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What causes eczema?