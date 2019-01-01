Accessibility Links

  2. The Human Body
  3. Quick Q&A: Why can’t I tickle myself?
Why can’t I tickle myself? © Dan Bright

Quick Q&A: Why can’t I tickle myself?

Round and round the garden, like a teddy bear, one step, two step, tickly under there.

Asked by: Toby Graham, Shrewsbury

It’s all down to the lack of surprise. A 1998 study at University College London found that, when someone tries to tickle themselves, the brain reduces the intensity of the sensation by damping down signals in the somatosensory cortex – the brain region that processes touch.

If someone else tickles us, however, the brain doesn’t know what’s coming, and this mechanism doesn’t kick in – and we bear the full brunt of the tickling. This probably evolved so that we are able to differentiate between our own touches and those of another animal, such as a bug that could sting or transmit disease.

Read more:

