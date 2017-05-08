Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. The Smile Stealers: 10 pictures from the history of dentistry to make you squirm
teeth

The Smile Stealers: 10 pictures from the history of dentistry to make you squirm

Richard Barnett thrilled us with his beautifully gruesome books about the history of surgery and illness, but his new book about the the fine and foul of dentistry will make you thankful for the dentist's drill.

6 St Apollonia, patroness of dentistry. Wellcome Library, London

Portrait of St Apollonia, patroness of dentistry

Oil painting by a follower of Francisco de Zurbarán.

Advertisement
36t human teeth Etruscan denture, Italy 700BC

Etruscan two teeth lower denture

Copy of a gold setting with human teeth, discovered in a tomb in Etruria, Italy, in c. 700BC.

54 Interior of a Dutch House with an Operator Attending to a Man's Teeth. Wellcome Library, London

In Interior of a Dutch House with an Operator Attending to a Man’s Teeth

In this painting by Hendrik van der Burgh (c. 1817) the patient knocks over his basket of eggs as he kicks out in pain when the operator digs into his gums.

85 Tim Bobbin. Wellcome Collection

Eighteenth-century oil painting in the style of John Collier, known as ‘Tim Bobbin’

The blacksmith-cum-dentist appears content to use giant pincers to remove the teeth of his distraught patient.

104tl treating diseases of the maxilliary sinus & various surgical tools

Instruments for treating diseases of the maxilliary sinus and various surgical tools

These seeming instruments of torture include scalpels and cauterization tools, from Traité des maladies et des operations réellement chirurgicales de la bouche (1778) by Anselme Louis Bernard Bréchillet Jourdain.

118 teeth of a child between 4 and 5 years

Front and side view of the teeth of a child between four and five years of age

Engraving by I. Parks in Fox’s The Natural History and Diseases of the Human Teeth.

122-123. facial tumours. Wellcome Library, London

Two plates from Fox’s The Natural History and Diseases of the Human Teeth

Left: A woman with a facial tumour in the right antrum, the profile of a young man who has a distorted growth of the upper jaw combined with a cleft lip, filed and pointed teeth, and various claw positions adopted when using a dental key for extraction.

Right: The progression of an aggressive facial tumour in a thirteen-year-old female patient admitted to Guy’s Hospital, London.

138 extraction techniques using dental wrenches and pliers

Extraction techniques using dental wrenches and pliers

From the hand-tainted abridged Italian edition of Jean-Baptiste Marc Bourgery’s Traité Comple de l’anatomie de l’homme comprenant la medicine operatoire (1831-54), regarded by many to be the finest work of medical illustration in the modern era.

new 140 tooth extraction & dental instruments. Wellcome Library, London

Pages from Traité Comple de l’anatomie de l’homme comprenant la medicine operatoire

These pages from Jean-Baptiste Marc Bourgery’s book show two processes: a tooth extraction with forceps and a luxation of a root with dental elevator, and a luxation of a carious double root with a dental pelican. The dental instruments include an oral speculum, toothkeys and cutting pliers.

Smile Stealers packshot

The Smile Stealers

The Smile Stealers: The Fine and Foul Art of Dentistry by Richard Barnett is published by Thames & Hudson in association with Wellcome Collection, £24.95

Advertisement

Follow Science Focus on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and Flipboard

Tags

You may like

The Butchering Art by Lindsey Fitzharris is out now (£16.99, Allan Lane)
The Human Body

Joseph Lister and the grim reality of Victorian surgery

How To Survive A Plague: The Story of How Activists and Scientists Tamed AIDS
The Human Body

How To Survive A Plague: The Story of How Activists and Scientists Tamed AIDS

How the vaccine race was won: Dr Leonard Hayflick © Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
The Human Body

How the vaccine race was won

Can you live life upside down? Revolutionary experiments in psychology © Getty Images
The Human Body

Can you live life upside down? Revolutionary experiments in psychology

Sue Black © Morgan Silk/The Conde Nast Publications Ltd
The Human Body

Is the first cut the deepest? What it’s like to dissect your first dead body

Why can’t we regrow teeth? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why can’t we regrow teeth?

Cultural_revolution_large_v2
The Human Body

My grandparents survived the Cultural Revolution: have I inherited their trauma?

Are yellow teeth stronger? ©iStock
The Human Body

Are yellow teeth stronger?