Yes, your brain will probably experience a ‘great restructuring’ after you turn 40
Out with the old, in with the... wait, what was I talking about?
We know that the brain undergoes significant structural, functional and metabolic changes with age, with associated alterations in cognition and behaviour. A systematic review was recently published in the journal Psychophysiology, in which researchers from Australia looked at 144 studies and summarised how the connectivity of the human brain changes over our lifetimes.
They found that after the age of 40, the brain starts to undergo a rewiring that results in diverse networks becoming more integrated and connected. They suggest that this results in less flexible thinking, lower response inhibition, and reduced verbal and numeric reasoning.
While this may be compelling, it is worth noting that these types of studies are based on results from an imaging technique called functional MRI. These allow neuroscientists to observe the parts of subjects’ brains that ‘light up’ in response to stimuli or when simply at rest.
However, we can’t really be sure that these are responsible for the changes in cognition that we see at the time – there might be a link, but it is difficult to prove. Looking at the data from the study, the ‘restructuring’ is fairly gradual, not a dramatic step-change each decade as might be suggested.
So maybe there is not a ‘great restructuring’, and we don’t know exactly how this translates to cognition, but this review adds weight to the finding that there are changes in the brain that occur with ageing.
Read more:
- Does experience change the actual structure of the brain?
- What causes people’s perspectives to change once they become parents?
- A neuroscientist explains how easy changes to your routine can improve your personality
- Is it true that we only use 10 per cent of our brain?
Asked by: Billy Evans, Newport
To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)
Authors
Dr Nish Manek is a GP in London. She completed her medical degree at Imperial College and was runner-up in the University of London Gold Medal. Manek has also developed teaching courses for Oxford Medical School, and has penned articles for The Guardian and Pulse magazine.
Sponsored Deals
Spring Savings!
- Try your first 6 issues for just £9.99 when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.
- Stay up to date with the latest developments in the worlds of science and technology.