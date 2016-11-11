Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. When is it good to be messy?
GettyImages-153094691

When is it good to be messy?

Papers all over your desk? Bedroom a shambles? In his new book Messy Tim Harford explains why you might just be doing it right.

When is it good to be messy?

Advertisement

We like the idea of tidiness, but a lot of the things that we value such as creativity, responsiveness, and spontaneity come from mess – messy teams, messy processes, messy desks.

One example is mess in the workplace. A psychologist called Steve Whittaker studied how people work, comparing ‘pilers’ (those who keep piles of paper on their desk) to ‘filers’ (those who prefer an organised system). He found that the filers tended to prematurely file stuff away, leading to filing cabinets full of dross. With the pilers, on the other hand, the useless stuff naturally sank to the bottom of the pile and eventually got thrown out. They were managing their archives much more efficiently and getting more stuff done.

How else can messiness help?

It can work in a more metaphorical sense too. Cognitive psychologists have shown that when we’re interrupted, distracted or encounter some kind of obstacle, it can provoke creative thinking. If you’re putting together a presentation, searching for the solution to a scientific problem, or composing a piece of music, a bit of ‘messy’ randomness can free your mind and help you to solve the problem.

Improvisation is another powerful way to turn mess to our advantage. In creative environments, improvising helps us to be more responsive and listen better, and in the workplace it creates much more engaging presentations. The same is true for politics, Martin Luther King improvised the climactic second half of his “I Have a Dream” speech.

Can messiness go too far?

Absolutely. In the wrong situations, mess can be totally dysfunctional. You can be improvising with no structure or preparation; you can have a desk that’s creaking under the strain of junk. There are lots of places where order is important, but mess is underrated. We hardly ever think it’s the appropriate approach, and we don’t give it enough of a chance. We all think, “If only I could get tidier, I’d get more done.” But I don’t think we would – life is messy, and we should embrace that.

How can we introduce some messiness into our lives?

My first tip would be to let paper accumulate on your desk. It’s a very effective sorting mechanism. Second, force yourself into areas where you’re uncomfortable, whether that’s meeting new people, trying a new activity, or visiting an unfamiliar place. And third, if you’re feeling overwhelmed by stuff, consider just throwing a lot of it away. If there’s too much stuff, there’s too much stuff, and you’re often better off simplifying rather than trying to impose a system.

Messy by Tim Harford is out now (£20, Little, Brown)
Messy by Tim Harford is out now (£20, Little, Brown)
Advertisement

Follow Science Focus on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and Flipboard

Tags

You may like

gastrophysics1
The Human Body

The strange science of gastrophysics

Sara Pascoe © Dave Brown
The Human Body

Sara Pascoe’s inner animal

Can you live life upside down? Revolutionary experiments in psychology © Getty Images
The Human Body

Can you live life upside down? Revolutionary experiments in psychology

Sue Black © Morgan Silk/The Conde Nast Publications Ltd
The Human Body

Is the first cut the deepest? What it’s like to dissect your first dead body

GettyImages-691037071
The Human Body

Could pain be the other side of happiness?

Angry-Chef2
The Human Body

The Angry Chef on debunking food myths

rob newman
The Human Body

Comedian Rob Newman on the mysteries of the human brain

The vast majority of narcolepsy cases are caused by an infection such as flu © Getty Images
The Human Body

“You’re in a crumpled heap on the floor, laughing your head off inside, but you just look asleep or dead”