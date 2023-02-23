There isn’t much of a consensus on this. Some people think it’s due to greater muscle dexterity on one side of the face, others say one eyebrow is dominant in the way that one hand is dominant, while others argue that there’s a genetic component to it.

It might be a combination of all three of these factors, or perhaps none of them at all – there’s no definitive answer, unfortunately. However, if it’s a skill you’d like to improve, with a bit of practice, you can apparently learn to raise both eyebrows independently.

Asked by: Jennifer Bruce, via email

