Why can I raise one eyebrow and not the other?
Around 30 - 40 per cent of people can raise one eyebrow.
There isn’t much of a consensus on this. Some people think it’s due to greater muscle dexterity on one side of the face, others say one eyebrow is dominant in the way that one hand is dominant, while others argue that there’s a genetic component to it.
It might be a combination of all three of these factors, or perhaps none of them at all – there’s no definitive answer, unfortunately. However, if it’s a skill you’d like to improve, with a bit of practice, you can apparently learn to raise both eyebrows independently.
Read more:
- Why do we have eyebrows?
- Why does only one nostril get blocked when you’re sick?
- Why does plucking your eyebrows make you sneeze?
- Here’s why nasal and ear hair become more prominent as you get older
Asked by: Jennifer Bruce, via email
To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)
Authors
Dr Nish Manek is a GP in London. She completed her medical degree at Imperial College and was runner-up in the University of London Gold Medal. Manek has also developed teaching courses for Oxford Medical School, and has penned articles for The Guardian and Pulse magazine.
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offers you will love!
- Spread the cost and pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Alternatively, lock in for longer and pay just £37.99 per year, saving 51%!
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.