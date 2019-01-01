Why do bodybuilders often get protruding veins?

Prominent veins – known as ‘vascularity’ – is an aesthetic that’s prized by many bodybuilders, but it has nothing to do with muscle size. Most of the effect is down to the dramatic reduction in subcutaneous fat, which makes the skin appear paper-thin and almost transparent.

Just before a competition, many bodybuilders also dehydrate themselves to shrink the tissues just under the skin, making the veins pop out even more.

