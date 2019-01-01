Accessibility Links

  3. Why do I feel cold and shiver when I have a fever?
Why do I feel cold and shiver when I have a fever? © iStock

Why do I feel cold and shiver when I have a fever?

Even though fevers raise your internal temperature, you feel so cold because your body wants your insides to get even toastier.

Asked by: Jim Taylor, Spain

A fever is when your body increases its internal thermostat, found in the hypothalamus. If you exercise hard or it’s a hot day, your body temperature might increase, but the thermostat remains at around 36.8°C. When you feel hot the hypothalamus tries to correct this with sweating and increased blood flow to the skin.

With a fever, it is actually the thermostat that has adjusted. This means your body temperature is now below 36.8°C, so you feel cold and shiver, to try and raise your temperature. The higher body temperature may help fight infection by speeding white blood cell production and slowing bacteria reproduction.

