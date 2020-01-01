Why do I have less of an appetite in hot weather?

All of our metabolic processes generate heat, including digestion. For every 1,000 calories you eat, only 250 are converted into useful energy – the rest ends up as waste heat.

In hot weather, your body is already working hard to keep you from overheating, and it doesn’t need the extra heat from digesting a big dinner. So your appetite is temporarily dialled back and your body gets more of its energy from stored fat reserves instead.

