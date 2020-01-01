Why do spots tend to appear on the forehead and nose?

Spots are caused by bacterial infections in the pores of your skin. Each pore has a ‘sebaceous gland’ that produces a mix of oils called sebum to lubricate the skin and the hair that grows out of the pore.

The skin on your nose and forehead produces more sebum than other areas of the body, and without long hairs growing from those pores to take away some of the sebum, it’s easier for the sebum to clog the pore, allowing trapped bacteria to multiply out of control.

