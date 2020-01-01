Accessibility Links

  2. The Human Body
  3. Why do spots tend to appear on the forehead and nose?
Why do spots tend to appear on the forehead and nose?

Why do spots tend to appear on the forehead and nose?

Asked by: Amy-Grace Enzer

Spots are caused by bacterial infections in the pores of your skin. Each pore has a ‘sebaceous gland’ that produces a mix of oils called sebum to lubricate the skin and the hair that grows out of the pore.

The skin on your nose and forehead produces more sebum than other areas of the body, and without long hairs growing from those pores to take away some of the sebum, it’s easier for the sebum to clog the pore, allowing trapped bacteria to multiply out of control.

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

