Why do we get a runny nose after we cry?

A runny nose is a side effect of many things: a cold wind, a hot curry, bonfire smoke, and a good cry. The common denominator with all these is that they make your eyes water.
Your eyes have tiny drain holes, called lacrimal puncta, located in the inner corners of your upper and lower eyelids. These connect to your nose via channels called the ‘lacrimal canaliculi’, so any tears that don’t run down your face will dribble into your nose.
Read more:
- Why do your eyes water when your nose is hit?
- Why does my nose run in cold weather?
- Why does spicy food make my nose run?
- Are we the only animals that cry?