Why do we get a runny nose after we cry?

A runny nose is a side effect of many things: a cold wind, a hot curry, bonfire smoke, and a good cry. The common denominator with all these is that they make your eyes water.

Advertisement

Your eyes have tiny drain holes, called lacrimal puncta, located in the inner corners of your upper and lower eyelids. These connect to your nose via channels called the ‘lacrimal canaliculi’, so any tears that don’t run down your face will dribble into your nose.

Read more: