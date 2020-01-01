Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Why do we have different blood types?
Why do we have different blood types? © Getty Images

Why do we have different blood types?

We’ve teamed up with the folks behind BBC World Service’s CrowdScience to answer your questions on one topic - this week it's all about blood types.

There are four main blood types: A, B, AB and O. The system for classifying them came about in order to allow safe blood transfusions. Like all cells, red blood cells have molecules on their surface called ‘antigens’. People have different antigens, depending on their genes. We need to pay attention to red blood cell antigens because if you receive a transfusion from someone with different ones, your immune system will attack them, which can cause kidney failure and lung problems.

Advertisement

The Austrian doctor Karl Landsteiner identified the most common blood antigens in 1901, which he called A and B. He also found that some people had neither antigen (type O), and in 1902 two of his students discovered that some people have both antigens (type AB).

In 1937, Landsteiner and his colleague Alexander Wiener discovered another antigen, which they called ‘Rhesus factor’ because of its similarity to an antigen in rhesus monkeys. If you have this antigen, now known as RhD, your blood is ‘RhD positive’; if you don’t, your blood is ‘RhD negative’.

Since then, medics have found more ways of categorising blood types: there are currently 36 systems in total, involving 346 different antigens – most of which are extremely rare or don’t have particular consequences for blood transfusions.

The A and B antigens both evolved over 20 million years ago. Their exact purpose is unknown, but they may play a role in blood clotting and help to protect against certain diseases such as cholera.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

353-960-x-612
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 3 issues for £5*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Who really discovered how blood circulates? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Who really discovered how blood circulates?

What’s the longest a human can hold their breath underwater? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What’s the longest a human can hold their breath underwater?

Can you die from a nosebleed? © ISTOCK
The Human Body

Can you die from a nosebleed?

Why am i seeing stars after bumping my head? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why am I seeing stars after bumping my head?

What happens in my body when I get a cut? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What happens in my body when I get a cut?

How long do six pints of beer stay in my system? © Getty Images
The Human Body

How long do six pints of beer stay in my system?

Could I live as a vampire by just drinking blood? © iStock
The Human Body

Could I live as a vampire by just drinking blood?

What happens in my body when I get a stitch? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What happens in my body when I get a stitch?