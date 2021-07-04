Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Why does my belly button smell?
Why does my belly button smell? © Getty Images

Why does my belly button smell?

GP Dr Nisha Manek explains the (extremely gross) science behind stinky navels – and what you can do about the problem.

Published:

Your belly button has its own tiny, thriving ecosystem that may be home to more than 100 types of bacteria, according to one major analysis (although the average is around 60 types).

Advertisement

Why so many? Well, if you think about it, your navel is an attractive place for bacteria to hang out: comfortable folds of skin, not much air to whip them away – and they’re often undisturbed because we don’t always clean inside it regularly.

Most of the time they stay in low numbers. But if the bacteria are given a chance to multiply, they can get out of control. This is even more likely to happen if you have an ‘innie’, or if you have a piercing (the perfect cavity to house some unwanted guests). It’s the abundance of bacteria, along with the sweat, grime and fluff that can collect there, that could give your belly button a bit of a whiff.

But don’t worry – it’s easy to sort. A quick clean with soap during your normal shower can usually eliminate any odours. But don’t use moisturiser – aggressive cleaning and excess moisture can also encourage bacterial growth.

Next time you’re navel-gazing, imagine all the little organisms feasting in there and take a moment to send them packing.

Read more:

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Authors

Dr Nisha Manek

Tags

HPS21_ScienceFocus_940x530
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 50% off*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

What causes antibiotic resistance? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What causes antibiotic resistance?

Am I more bacteria than human? © Dan Bright
The Human Body

Am I more bacteria than human?

Why do I smell of onions after I’ve been working out? © Daniel Bright
The Human Body

Why do I smell of onions after I’ve been working out?

Can germs survive on a bar of soap? © iStock
The Human Body

Can germs survive on a bar of soap?

Why do spots tend to appear on the forehead and nose? © Alamy
The Human Body

Why do spots tend to appear on the forehead and nose?

Can people have two colds at the same time? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Can people have two colds at the same time?

What happens in my body when I get food poisoning? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What happens in my body when I get food poisoning?

Do we get our gut bacteria microbiome before or after birth? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Do we get our gut bacteria microbiome before or after birth?