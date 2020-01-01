Why does sneezing feel so good?

It’s popularly claimed that a sneeze is equivalent to one-seventh of an orgasm. While we can certainly debate the exact fraction, there is a grain of truth to this. The relaxation after any intense muscle contraction is pleasurable because it triggers the release of feel-good chemicals called endorphins – try this for yourself by squeezing your stomach muscles really tightly. A sneeze is also a response to an ‘itch’, and scratching an itch always brings relief.

Advertisement

Read more: