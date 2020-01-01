Accessibility Links

  2. The Human Body
  3. Why don’t we get woken by our own snoring?
Why don’t we get woken by our own snoring? © Getty Images

Why don’t we get woken by our own snoring?

Asked by: Joel Edwards, Bradford

Your ears still receive while you sleep, but your brain filters out low-priority sounds – you’re more likely to wake if you hear your own name than a random word, for example. Especially loud snores can wake up a snorer, but only partially, and they’ll usually go right back to sleep almost immediately. Brainwave research suggests that even non-snorers have 20 to 25 of these ‘microarousals’ per hour that they don’t remember in the morning.

Read more:

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

