Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Why is curly hair curly?
Why is curly hair curly? © Getty Images

Why is curly hair curly?

Forget about eating your crusts, here are the real reasons for those tumbling, curly locks.

Asked by: Rebecca Walker

Advertisement

There are three contributing factors, all governed by your genetics. Firstly, the sac from which the hair grows (the ‘follicle’) is oval in shape, compared to straight hair’s more circular follicle.

Next, curly hair exits the skin’s surface at more of an angle than straight hair, causing it to curve as it grows.

Lastly, the shape of curly hair tends to result in more chemical bonds forming between protein molecules in the hair strand, which adds to the curliness.

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.

Tags

You may like

Why are some people so hairy? © iStock
The Human Body

Why are some people so hairy?

Why do our hairs stand on end when we're cold? © Acute Graphics
The Human Body

Why do our hairs stand on end when we’re cold?

Shutterstock © When you pull out a grey hair, will it grow back to be grey?
The Human Body

When you pull out a grey hair, will it grow back to be grey?

Why does sweat sting your eyes, but tears do not? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why does sweat sting your eyes, but tears do not?

Why are bald heads so shiny, when the skin elsewhere on your body isn't? © Getty images
The Human Body

Why are bald heads so shiny, when the skin elsewhere on your body isn’t?

What connects gold and baby hair? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What connects gold and baby hair?

Are humans the only species that need haircuts? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Are humans the only species that need haircuts?

Can you learn to like spicy food? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Can you learn to like spicy food?