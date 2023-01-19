Why is my Fitbit giving me a rash?
It's a common problem.
The Fitbit rash first made headlines back in 2014 – there was a nationwide recall of the Force wearable fitness tracker due to reports of a wrist rash. Today, many Fitbit wearers continue to report rashes with the company’s latest line of fitness trackers.
It might be due to contact dermatitis, which is a reaction that can occur anytime there is constant friction, pressure and sweat between the skin and another item, or possibly an allergic reaction related to a substance in the strap itself.
According to Fitbit, the following four measures can help:
- Keep your Fitbit clean
- Keep it dry
- Don’t wear it too tightly
- Give your wrist a rest, by removing the band for an hour after extended wear.
Asked by: Marjorie Eastman, Chester
Authors
Dr Nish Manek is a GP in London. She completed her medical degree at Imperial College and was runner-up in the University of London Gold Medal. Manek has also developed teaching courses for Oxford Medical School, and has penned articles for The Guardian and Pulse magazine.
