Will a suntan protect me from the Sun?

Afraid not. A suntan is a sign that the damage is already being done. When your skin is exposed to the Sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation, the body responds by producing the dark pigment melanin. This helps to protect your skin by absorbing UV energy, but it gives only a limited amount of protection, especially in fair-skinned people.

UV radiation will still be able to penetrate skin cells and damage the DNA, increasing your chances of developing skin cancer. So if you’re going out, make sure you slather on the sunscreen (dermatologists recommend at least SPF 30). If you love having that post-holiday glow, fake tan might be the way to go in future.

