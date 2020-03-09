Win a copy of Death by Shakespeare

When you think of Shakespeare, you probably think of his sweeping romances, heart-breaking tragedies and comedies of mistaken identity. But there’s one common feature that runs through all of his work: death. From the famous poisonings and stabbings to bear mauling, Shakespeare never shied away from tackling the subject. To him, death would have been an everyday occurrence, living in a time when 50 was old age.

Chemist Kathryn Harkup dissects the science behind the casualties in Death By Shakespeare (£16.99, Bloomsbury Sigma). He might have lived 400 years ago, but the Bard was up-to-date with the forefront of medical advances, and his understanding of things, from the circulatory system to cures for syphilis, was well ahead of his contemporaries.

