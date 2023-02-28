Best beer dispensers to buy in 2023
Transform your home into your favourite pub with our picks for the best beer dispensers to buy right now. Remember to drink responsibly.
Whether you're planning to host a party, create a home bar, or prepare for the next big sports event, a good beer dispenser can go a long way.
No, really: dispensers can keep your beer cool and provide a nice centrepiece for a gathering. Better still, premium options can cool your beer to an ideal temperature or even help you brew your own.
There's nothing quite like the satisfaction of a well-poured pint, so we've covered a few key factors to consider when picking up your dispenser, from cooling temperature to overall capacity.
These are our picks for the best beer dispensers on the market, at every budget. The below options were chosen based on in-depth research and analysis of user reviews.
***Remember to drink responsibly***
Philips PerfectDraft
Philips offer a beer dispenser that can hold up to six litres, complete with a chrome finish tap handle for easy pouring.
The device also includes an LCD display with a temperature gauge, which allows users to pour beer to their preferred temperature (although Philips recommends three degrees as the ideal target for enjoying beer).
Additionally, there is a volume level indicator that shows the amount of beer left in the keg and a beer freshness indicator to let users know how long their beer will remain fresh.
The dispenser is stated to feature a robust design with insulation to ensure a stable temperature, plus a dishwasher-proof drip tray which can be removed for cleaning. Each new keg comes with an installation tube, stated to ensure your dispenser is as hygienic as possible.
Pinter
- Buy now from Pinter (£99.00)
The Pinter is designed to make it easier for beer lovers to be involved in the pint-drinking process from end to end. It uses a mix of Pinter's Fresh Press formula and water, which ferments and conditions in the fridge until you've created your very own beer.
Pinter state that this is a great way to ensure fresh beer by manually controlling temperature changes and storage time, which helps keep the sensitive ingredients in beer fresh.
Beerwulf The SUB Compact
- Buy now from Beerwulf (£125)
This compact dispenser is designed with a slim, minimalist style and provides a pour of up to two litres, or four pints.
It includes cooling technology, designed to chill your beer to the perfect temperature, going as low as two degrees.
Beerwulf offers over 35 beer brand kegs and logos, which can be purchased and used to personalise your dispenser.
Fizzics FZ403 Dispenser
Fizzics claim their dispenser converts beer’s natural carbonation into dense bubbles, with the aim of improving the aroma and flavour, which they call, non-ironically, 'Micro-Foam'.
The dispenser is ultra-lightweight, weighing less than two kilograms due to its slim design. There is the option of using mains for power, or switching to batteries. This added portability could make it a good option to take to parties or gatherings.
It's designed to accommodate both cans and bottles, with a pour stated to be 25 per cent faster than previous models. The body is made of zinc, which Fizzics claim makes it resistant to corrosion, with a matte finish claimed to be durable over prolonged use.
Hi Beer Tower
No, it's not a bong. This tall dispenser can hold up to three litres of beer and features a wide base to keep the tower stable. The transparent design of the tower allows you to keep track of how much beer you have left, so there won't be any panic when it runs dry.
When empty, it weighs around 2 kg, making it portable enough to take to indoor or outdoor parties.
bar@drinkstuff Ice Core Dispenser
This dispenser features a removable cooler chamber to keep drinks cold, in either 2.5 or 3.5 litres. There are lined increments to measure out a pint, plus a removable lid to make it easy to refill.
The dispenser sits on a rotating base, designed to spin around when placed on a table, which may make it easier to serve your friends and family, whether standing or sitting.
