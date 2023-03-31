Many drivers still consider the trusted GPS to be their best friend while out on the road. Like vinyl records, GPS devices have not yet been rendered obsolete by our phones, although it may be some time before they are sold in artisanal coffee shops.

If you are in the market for a new GPS or are still unsure of their usefulness in 2023, we have provided some key points below, along with our top picks for GPS devices currently available on the market.

Why use a GPS instead of your phone?

Of course, it's ultimately down to personal preference as to why someone would prefer a separate GPS device to their phone, but there are a number of potential reasons why:

Data usage: A portable GPS device won’t eat into your phone’s data plan as the maps are stored in the device. Running out of data mid-journey can be frustrating, and having to buy more data can be costly. More accurate and reliable: GPS devices are designed specifically for navigation and location tracking and are often more accurate and reliable than smartphone GPS, especially in areas with poor reception. Large, easy-to-read screens: Many GPS devices have large, high-resolution screens that are easy to read in bright sunlight, which can be important while driving. Specific features: Many GPS devices have features specifically designed for use in certain contexts, such as caravan-specific routing or dash cams. Voice-activated navigation: Many GPS devices feature voice-activated navigation, which can be safer and more convenient than trying to use a touch screen while driving.

Best GPS Devices

TomTom Car Sat Nav GO Basic

Stalwarts of the GPS industry, TomTom's Go Basic aims to cover the essentials of a car sat nav. It provides live updates via built-in Wi-Fi, automatically updating to the latest maps and software without needing a computer.

The GPS can help you avoid traffic, plus it provides lane guidance, and connects to your phone to read out messages. There's also a destination prediction feature that claims to learn your driving habits and routines, so you can set off from your home without needing to input a destination.

With your GPS, you also get access to TomTom MyDrive, which allows you to plan routes and check traffic using your phone or computer, as well as recommended driving roads researched and chosen by TomTom.

Garmin Drivesmart 55

Garmin's Drivesmart sat nav provides a detailed map of the UK and Ireland, capable of displaying 3D buildings and terrain to give drivers the best picture of the road possible. Its features can be accessed using voice control to ensure drivers keep their hands on the wheel.

The Drivesmart 55 is equipped with live traffic alerts, able to suggest alternative routes if there are accidents or construction zones. The GPS features built-in Wi-Fi, designed to keep the maps and software up to date.

It can also pair with a smartphone for live traffic updates via the Garmin Drive App, giving an analysis of live parking, traffic cameras, and weather conditions. It can also display text messages directly on the screen.

Wireless Carplay & GPS

A slightly unorthodox option, this 10-inch screen is designed to connect to your car and allow you to access your phone's GPS and other features.

It enables users to expand the maps from their phone onto a larger screen designed to be easier to use and offer a clearer view of your route. It connects wirelessly to your phone via Bluetooth, designed to save you from having too many tangled cables in your way while driving.

The screen can also connect to your car's FM transmitter, allowing it to double as a radio control stereo. While in GPS mode, it keeps the widgets for music, calls, volume, and radio on the screen, essentially working as an all-in-one stereo and GPS.

Garmin Camper 890

Designed specifically for lovers of caravans and campervans, Garmin’s Camper 890 features custom routing based on the vehicles' size and weight, as well as parks and services information.

It also features an 8-inch screen, stated to offer a high resolution and able to be mounted either horizontally or vertically, for a driver’s convenience.

The Camper 890 also features built-in Wi-Fi, helping it to download updates and access other online features.

There’s also voice control to keep you hands-free, plus compatibility with Garmin’s Powerswitch, a switch box designed to make controlling campervan devices as seamless as possible.

TomTom Go Discover

The Go Discover from TomTom features a 7-inch HD touchscreen display, stated to be easy to read in bright sunlight. It is said to have a simplified user interface compared to older models, with voice activation and a louder speaker that provides clear directions.

It can be fitted with customized world maps, with traffic congestion and speed cam alerts provided by TomTom traffic. There is also live information about parking availability and fuel prices.

Garmin DriveCam 76

The DriveCam 76 by Garmin is a multifunctional device that combines a 7-inch display for live updates and maps, with safety alerts such as forward collision and lane departure warnings, as well as alerts for sharp turns and speed changes. These features aim to keep drivers informed and alert at all times.

In addition to its navigation and safety functions, the DriveCam 76 also functions as a dash cam, conveniently built into the back of the device. Drivers can save video clips, which are automatically uploaded to an online folder that can be accessed using the Garmin Drive app.

Other premium features include hands-free calling, 3D buildings, and Environmental Zone Routing, which provides guidance about potential paid zones on the driver's route.

