Curved monitors once seemed like a momentary fad. A piece of tech that would enter the market and drift away just as quickly as it had entered. But the opposite appears to be true: they have outlasted the storm and are as popular as ever.

Perhaps this is down to many realising the usefulness of their distinctive curve. The curve aligns with your field of view, which makes the way you move your eyes more natural.

There is also more screen in your periphery, meaning you won’t need to twist your neck as much. The curve mimics reality, allowing for a more immersive experience, whether you’re using it for work, gaming, or just casual use.

The depth of the curve is measured by its radius, or ‘R’ in millimetres. The smaller the number, the deeper the curve. Most monitors will come in 1000R, 15000R or 1800R, although there are some that can fall around 4000R for more subtle curves.

If you’re looking to jump on the curved monitor train, we’ve listed our picks for the best options on the market below.

Samsung C27F390 Monitor

Samsung’s more affordable curved monitor features either a 24 or 27-inch 1800R screen. That's a significant curve, aiming to get the full benefit curved monitors can offer.

It features Samsung’s high image quality, which is claimed to provide a wider range of colours than standard monitors for vibrant colours and picture quality. This monitor is designed with gaming in mind, which is why it includes ‘game mode’, able to optimise screen colours and contrast for gaming to ensure it delivers the best viewing experience possible.

Samsung fitted this monitor with a slim 11.9mm screen, around the width of a ballpoint pen. It uses eco-saving technology, an energy-saving auto-brightness setting to reduce energy consumption. It doesn’t feature speakers though, so you’ll have to get them separately or use a headset.

HP M34d Curved Monitor

This monitor from HP features a 34-inch display with a 1500R curvature, for an ultra-wide, ultra-curved experience. There’s also a cord saving system, streamlining all the cords down into a singular USB-C cable.

HP also include an integrated speaker, so there’s no need to worry about plugging an extra pair in, meaning your cable management can be particularly tidy.

There is also an included adjustable stand to ensure you’re able to work comfortably, as well as a low blue light setting to make the light warmer, ensuring there is less strain on your eyes.

Dell Alienware AW3821DW

This high-end monitor from Alienware features a 37.5” display with a 2300R curved screen designed to envelop you in your gaming experience. It uses localised dimming to improve the contrast ratio and colour depth, designed to make darker colours clearer.

Alienware have also managed to fit in a 144Hz refresh rate, aiming to make motion and response time as smooth as possible (a standard monitor reaches around 60Hz).

The stand is fully adjustable to avoid neck strain and help with posture over long sessions of use. The monitor also includes 12 ports for connecting multiple devices, as well as customisable colours and depth, so it's always optimised for your display needs.

HUAWEI MateView GT 34”

Another option with a severe curve, HUAWEI’s Mateview features a 34-inch screen with a 1500R curve that aims to entirely capture your vision. The display uses more horizontal pixels than a standard 1440p, designed to ensure the image is consistently high-quality.

It’s claimed to be able to support a higher brightness and features a contrast ratio optimised for gaming. It also has built-in speakers and is suitable for wall mounting if you’re not a fan of stands.

BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210R

This gaming monitor from BenQ features an especially curved 1000R 31-inch display. It’s designed with HDR, which is stated to provide a colourful, vivid picture.

The refresh rate is an impressive 165hz, providing significantly above standard motion blur reduction for a mid-priced monitor.

There are also two integrated speakers with a subwoofer and customisable sound modes. While there aren’t any pre-set modes for localised dimming, there is BenQ’s propriety eye-care to filter out blue light.