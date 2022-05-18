The best TikTok gadgets that went viral

TikTok has become a gold mine for the latest tech, gadgets, and home improvements. New products are trending every day, and with how often things go viral, they're able to reach brand new audiences.

We've picked out the best and most interesting gadgets we've seen go viral on TikTok. Some of these might look familiar, while others are well-known in certain online communities.

Best TikTok gadgets for 2022

Sunset Lamp

Sunset lamps became popular as a trend, but they very quickly grew to be an almost-omnipresent household item. It's easy to see why, as they can add a warm ambience to any room while giving you the opportunity to take some impressively-lit photographs.

This sunset lamp has different settings available so you can adjust the colour: choose between a classic warm orange or go for a more vibrant rainbow colour. If you're looking for more inspiration, our friends at YourHomeStyle shortlisted the best sunset lamps available.

Herb Saver Pod

These pods can be a lifesaver, especially if you're one who struggles to get through your herbs in time. The Herb Saver Pods have a neat, closable compartment that can keep its contents fresher for longer. There's also an opening that allows you to pour water into the pod, helping to keep your herbs in good shape.

Beauty Cooler Skincare Fridge

Not only will this keep your skincare products fresher, it's also a cute way to keep them in one place. Skincare products often last longer when kept cool, and face masks, mists and creams can feel better on your face when cold!

The Skincare Fridge has a satisfying visual appeal, too, so it can double up as a decorative piece for your room.

Buy now from Beauty Bay (£59.95).

Wireless Charging Station with UV Sanitiser

The phrase is all-too familiar, but the University of Arizona found that the average smartphone is ten times dirtier than most toilet seats. It's not the most pleasant realisation, but it's one that's easily solvable.

This wireless charging station has a built-in 10W UV sanitiser that is said to eliminate 99.9% of the germs on your phone. It has some cool features, too, like fast charging, foreign object detection, and LED lights for correct placement. It's a handy two-in-one device that can keep your phone in good shape.

Buy now from Parasol (£79.95).

Salter 3-in-1 Waffle/Toastie/Panini Maker

Three of the most beloved comfort foods can be made with one device thanks to Salter's 3-in-1 Snack Maker. Using different insertable deep-fill trays, the machine can make toasties, waffles or paninis.

The sandwich and waffle maker has cool-touch handles for added safety, as well as LED power and ready indicators. Plus, the plates should be non-stick to make the cooking process quick and straightforward, and the cleaning process easier to manage.

LARQ Bottle Movement PureVis

Reusable water bottles have become one of the more popular ways to reduce our plastic consumption. Many brands have offered their takes on the vacuum-sealed metal bottle, but LARQ have produced one that's self-cleaning and self-purifying.

Using UV-C LED technology, the smart bottle can independently clean the inner surfaces and purify the water. This can be done when activated, or it can self-clean every two hours automatically. The Li-polymer battery has a life of up to one month, so you shouldn't have to charge it every day to feel the benefits.

Townew Smart Waste Bin

Smart bins are something more commonly seen in techy houses where every household appliance is some sort of cool gadget. But these bins are becoming more accessible, and it's a cool feature to have in your home.

Push a button and the bin can seal and replace the bin bags. Plus, it can automatically detect when the bin is full and do the replacing itself. It can also open without touch by waving your hand over - a much cleaner way to dispose of your rubbish.

BACKTAP Backpack Cooler

Coolers aren't the easiest objects to carry, especially with the weight that's usually inside them. The BACKTAP hopes to avoid that problem by allowing you to wear it as a backpack.

It has a capacity of more than 13 litres and can accommodate around five bottles of wine stood up. Or, to really utilise the leak-proof space, you can pour around 15 bottles' worth of wine into the container (or any drink of choice, of course).

Buy now from BruMate (£164.99).

Gingko Smart Diffuser Light

Made from 100% sustainably-sourced wood, these diffusers double up as decorative lights - providing both visual and aromatic ambience.

You can add a few drops of essential oil onto the copper plate on top and, as it warms, the smell diffuses into the room. They're also rechargeable, so you can position them anywhere in the house.

Buy now from Glow (£49.00).

VeggiChop

This can make your cooking process that little bit easier by chopping your veg quickly. After placing your veg in the compartment and pulling the lead, the blades will spin and slice through whatever's inside. For finer chopping, just pull it a few more times!

Zip Slicer

Another cooking aid, this little gadget is ideal for slicing through small fruit or veg that often roll away - like cherry tomatoes. You can place them all inside and slice them in one go, rather than chopping each one individually.