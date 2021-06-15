Instant Genius Podcast: The science of cooking, with Dr Stuart Farrimond

Food scientist, doctor and TV presenter Stuart Farrimond joins us on this episode of our brand new podcast.

Advertisement

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. Each week, you’ll hear world-leading scientists and experts talking about the most fascinating ideas in science and technology today.

On this episode, Stuart talks to online assistant Sara Rigby about how you can use science to upgrade your cooking.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Stuart on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, you can hear Stuart explain how you can use science to upgrade your whole life.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: