  3. Instant Genius Podcast: The Big Bang, with Prof Jim Al-Khalili
Instant Genius Podcast: The Big Bang, with Prof Jim Al-Khalili

Theoretical physicist Prof Jim Al-Khalili joins us on our brand new podcasts Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Jim Al-Khalili, a theoretical physicist and Professor of Public Engagement in Science at the University of Surrey, joins us on this episode of our brand new podcast.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. Each week, you’ll hear world-leading scientists and experts talking about the most fascinating ideas in science and technology today.

On this episode, Jim talks to online assistant Sara Rigby about the origins of our Universe.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Jim on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, you can hear Jim tell us about the history of how we discovered the Big Bang, and all the things we still don’t understand about it.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Sara

Sara Rigby

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

