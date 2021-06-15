Instant Genius Podcast: The golden age of dinosaur discovery, with Prof Steve Brusatte

Prof Steve Brusatte, palaeontologist at the University of Edinburgh, joins us on this episode of our brand new podcast.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. Each week, you’ll hear world-leading scientists and experts talking about the most fascinating ideas in science and technology today.

On this episode, Steve talks to commissioning editor Jason Goodyer about how the latest findings in palaeontology have turned our picture of dinosaurs on its head.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Steve on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, you can hear Steve tell us about his amazing career, his new kids’ book, and why you don’t have to look like Indiana Jones to become a palaeontologist.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

