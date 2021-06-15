Instant Genius Podcast: The end of the Universe, with Dr Katie Mack

Dr Katie Mack, a theoretical astrophysicist, author and one of Twitter’s most-followed scientists, joins us on the first episode of our brand new podcast Instant Genius.

In each episode of this weekly show, you’ll hear a world-leading scientist or expert deliver a bite-sized masterclass on one of the most fascinating ideas in science and technology today.

Katie talks to editor Daniel Bennett about her book The End Of Everything, which ponders the ultimate fate of the Universe.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Katie on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, you can hear Katie discuss Stephen Hawking, the golden age of physics and her love of science fiction.

