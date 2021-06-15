Accessibility Links

  3. Instant Genius Podcast: The end of the Universe, with Dr Katie Mack
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: The end of the Universe, with Dr Katie Mack

Theoretical physicist Dr Katie Mack joins us on the first episode of our brand new podcasts Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Dr Katie Mack, a theoretical astrophysicist, author and one of Twitter’s most-followed scientists, joins us on the first episode of our brand new podcast Instant Genius.

In each episode of this weekly show, you’ll hear a world-leading scientist or expert deliver a bite-sized masterclass on one of the most fascinating ideas in science and technology today.

Katie talks to editor Daniel Bennett about her book The End Of Everything, which ponders the ultimate fate of the Universe.

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Katie on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, you can hear Katie discuss Stephen Hawking, the golden age of physics and her love of science fiction.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Authors

Dan

Daniel Bennett

Editor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

Tags

